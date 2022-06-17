800 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2,622.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

