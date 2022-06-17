8,909 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 246,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 328,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,328,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in eHealth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.34. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

