9,043 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

