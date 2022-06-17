9,312 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

