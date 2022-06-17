94,294 Shares in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. KB Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 1847 Goedeker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 546.3% during the 4th quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 7,916,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 2,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,657 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOED opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74.

1847 Goedeker ( NYSE:GOED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

1847 Goedeker Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

