AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ABSCF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. AB Science has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.78.
AB Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
