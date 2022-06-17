AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ABSCF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. AB Science has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.78.

Get AB Science alerts:

AB Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.