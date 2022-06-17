Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 15.4%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 157,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.
About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)
Read More
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.