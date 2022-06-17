Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 15.4%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 157,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

