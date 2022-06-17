Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.82.

ACHC opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

