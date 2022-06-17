Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($35.81) to GBX 2,630 ($31.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($37.12) to GBX 2,240 ($27.19) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,878.78.

AMIGY opened at $26.50 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

