Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Advent Technologies stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

