Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Advent Technologies stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
