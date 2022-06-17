AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 779,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,938.0 days.

Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

