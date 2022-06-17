AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 779,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,938.0 days.
Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.
AEON Financial Service Company Profile (Get Rating)
