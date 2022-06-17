Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,696,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 1,369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

