Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

NYSE:APD opened at $235.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.