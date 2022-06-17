Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

