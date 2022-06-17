Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKBA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

AKBA stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,762,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 89,594 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 286,788 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

