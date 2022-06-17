Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 47,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,197,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

