Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

