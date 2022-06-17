Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Allstar Health Brands (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allstar Health Brands (ALST)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.