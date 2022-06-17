Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $36.27

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $35.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 1,479 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $879.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,481 shares of company stock worth $1,301,939. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

