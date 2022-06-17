Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,333.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,616.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.