Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
