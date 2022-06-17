Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

