American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,043,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,528,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.92% of American International Group worth $4,210,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

American International Group stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

