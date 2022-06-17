AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMN. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.60.

AMN opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,198,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

