ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

