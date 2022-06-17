Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $296.75

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.75.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

