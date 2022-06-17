Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $296.75

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Globant alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Globant by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 85,710 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Globant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Globant by 509.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.02.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.