Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $115.33

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.17.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.
About TransUnion (Get Rating)
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.