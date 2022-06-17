Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $115.33

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $167,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

