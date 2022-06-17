Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $2.71

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in trivago by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $577.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

