Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.34

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a market cap of C$517.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.21%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

