Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.34

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of C$517.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.21%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

