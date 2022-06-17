AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $15.69

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.47. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 104,823 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
