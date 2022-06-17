Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Down 4.4%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 2,280,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,306,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 59,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

