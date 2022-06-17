Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Trading Down 4.4%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 2,280,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 28,306,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $165,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

