Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Down 2.9%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.87. 1,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Anterix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Anterix by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Anterix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

