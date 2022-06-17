Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Down 2.9%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.87. 1,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61.
In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
