Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $553.57.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $454.76 on Thursday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after purchasing an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

