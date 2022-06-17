Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $553.41.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $454.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.79. Anthem has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

