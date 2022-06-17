Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $63,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,318,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,903. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

