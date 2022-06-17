APi Group (NYSE:APG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APG. Barclays dropped their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.
Shares of APG opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. APi Group has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $26.84.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $156,000.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
