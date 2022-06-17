Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

