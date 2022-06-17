Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.89.

NYSE:APTV opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

