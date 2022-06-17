Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.

Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Archer has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

