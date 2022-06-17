Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

ASC stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $262.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

