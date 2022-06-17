Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $182.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.19.

AJG stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

