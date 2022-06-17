Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AINC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

