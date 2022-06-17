Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.03

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.03 and traded as low as $11.00. Atento shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 29,262 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ATTO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $165 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter.
Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
