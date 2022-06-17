Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.03

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.03 and traded as low as $11.00. Atento shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 29,262 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATTO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $165 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atento S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

