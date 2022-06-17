Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Up 39.3% in May

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. American Trust acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 211.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 191,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.65.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

