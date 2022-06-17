Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 73,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 652,212 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $262,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 75.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
