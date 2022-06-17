AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2,420.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2,125.00.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,142.44.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,001.16 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,374.13 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,050.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,996.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 308.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

