Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.