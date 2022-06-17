AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,637 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

